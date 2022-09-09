Rapper Mystikal Indicted By Grand Jury in Recent Case

Mystikal was indicted on charges of rape in the first degree, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, robbery and false imprisonment. These charges are due to an incident that occurred in July of this year. After being found guilty by a grand jury, the rapper is facing life imprisonment. He previously served various stints in jail for similar charges.

Suspect Arrested in Memphis Shootout

A 19 year old has been apprehended following a shooting spree in Memphis, Tennessee. The perpetrator, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, live-streamed the entire incident on his Facebook page and later crossed into the neighboring state of Mississippi. Four individuals have been killed as a result. Authorities are unsure if Kelly is linked to additional shootings that happened in the same day. Local law enforcement has also urged residents to stay indoors for the time being.

Missy Elliot Gets Street Named After Her

One of hip hop's most beloved lyricist, Missy Elliott, is receiving her flowers in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. A street in the city has been named after her. It will now be called Missy Elliot Boulevard. The iconic rapper tweeted that the unveiling "hits her heart differently."

#757 VA 🙏🏾 my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to stay PRAYED UP & DREAM BIG! A Blvd😭Tears of Joy🙏🏾I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently😭🥹I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL to be from P-TOWN 2up2down💜The ENTIRE VA🙌🏾🤗💜 pic.twitter.com/l8bgu8v6th — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2022

The newly bestowed honor was met with praise from fans and those across the music industry. Portsmouth's City Council unanimously voted to rename the street in her honor last month.