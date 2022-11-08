Rihanna Catches Heat for Including Johnny Depp in Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Show

Rihanna fans have called her out for including Johnny Depp in her upcoming Savage x Fenty show. Some have called for a boycott of the brand and Rihanna herself.

Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard had accused him of alleged domestic violence in a very public civil trial. Depp and Heard were both found liable for defamation, with a jury awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages while his ex-wife was only awarded $2 million. During the trial, Depp also spoke for the first time of his experience with domestic violence at the hands of Heard.

Rihanna has yet to release a statement regarding Depp's appearance in her show.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Writing Credit on Drake and 21 Savage Song

Last week, rappers Drake and 21 Savage released Her Loss, a joint project. The album received praise for its mockery of traditional marketing rollouts and catchy songs. However, listeners quickly uncovered wordplay that focused on Megan Thee Stallion's "incident" with the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. The song "Circo Loco" made reference to the shooting with the verse: “This b*tch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” Sentiments of outrage poured out about Drake's distasteful phrasing and his seeming support of his trigger-happy friend, especially in light of the tragic shooting of Takeoff, one-third of the popular rap group Migos, on Halloween. The song also goes on to make reference to Meg's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In a tweet, Megan spoke out against the OVO rapper saying it's in poor taste to reference what happened to her "for clout."

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Ironically, Megan will also be receiving credit for 21 Savage's interpolation of her song "Savage" in one of his verses in the song “Rich Flex.”

Dwyane Wade Addresses Ex-Wife Over Tirade About Parenting Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade's ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches is adamantly seeking to prevent the name change of her child Zaya Wade. Zaya came out as transgender in 2020 and has received full support from her father and step-mother Gabrielle Union.

Seemingly fed up with Funches' actions, Wade released a statement on his Instagram account exposing his former wife's lack of participation in the lives of their children and her seeking to only use him for money and a moment. The three-page statement thoroughly expressed his intent to continue supporting all of his children in any way that he can, and that he will start the process of legal action against Funches.