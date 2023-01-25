Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Sing at the Super Bowl

With Rihanna's return to the stage for the halftime performance, this year's Super Bowl will be another one for the books. Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Sheryl Lee Ralph are also scheduled to give performances before the show. Babyface is slated to perform “America the Beautiful" while Ralph will be singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” They will also be joined by country music singer Chris Stapleton who will be singing the National Anthem.

Jennifer Hudson Show Renewed For Season Two

Only a few months into her standout first season, Jennifer Hudson's talk show has been renewed. In an emotional announcement, the multifaceted EGOT winner belted out that the show was given the green light for a second season. Hudson also took time to thank the show's fans and those who supported her for getting her to this point.

Luther Vandross' Live at Radio City Music Hall Reissued for 20th Anniversary

One of Luther Vandross' most iconic albums—Vandross' Live at Radio City Music Hall—will be reissued. The live album's re-release on February 10, 2023 will commemorate its 20th anniversary. The album was the late singer's last performance before his death in 2005.