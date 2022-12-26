Singer Thom Bell Passes Away

Notable producer, songwriter and arranger Thom Bell has passed away. Bell was known for innovating the signature R&B sound used by groups such as the Spinners and the Delfonics and the Stylistics. Born on Jan. 27, 1943, in Philadelphia, Thom Bell contributed greatly to the city's unique sound. He was a member of the songwriting trio the Mighty Three, which consisted of himself alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

He passed away in his home in Bellingham, Washington at the age of 79.

Buffalo, New York Files Lawsuit Against the Gun Industry

In a historic first, Buffalo, New York has filed a lawsuit against the gun industry. The defendants named in the suite include many of the biggest and most popular manufacturers of firearms such as Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Bushmaster, Glock and Remington. As gun violence has continued to rise in the upstate New York city, the last straw was the mass shooting that occurred there at a Tops supermarket earlier this year.

"Members of our community have suffered too much for too long from gun violence. We must do everything we can to decrease gun violence. Enabling the possession of illegal guns destroys lives and deeply affects our neighborhood, especially in Black and Brown communities," said Mayor Byron Brown in a press release.

California Committee Considers Method Of Reparations Payout For Black Citizens

After months of deliberation over whether or not reparations should be given to Black Californians, the state's committee on the subject has taken the next step to determine how the payout will look. The task force is weighing various solutions beyond monetary compensation and that venture into the programmatic and legislative realm. Cheryl Grills, a task force committee member and psychology professor at Loyola Marymount University, stated, “The harms were multi-dimensional. My hope is that we will see a robust multi-faceted set of recommendations.”

Offset Honored With Keys to His Hometown

Rapper and one-third of rap group Migos Offset was honored today with the keys to Lawrenceville, Georgia. Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, hosted a toy drive for children in his community where the accolade was given. Additionally, he was bestowed with a proclamation for his good deeds and given his own day in Gwinnett County. He expressed his gratitude for the honor and his love for his hometown while receiving it.