Spelman College Honors Legacy of Spike Lee's Family

Earlier today, EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Icon honoree Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee participated in a renaming ceremony of Spelman College’s Admissions Office in honor of Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. Spike's grandmother was a member of Spelman's class of 1929 and his mother was a part of the class of 1954. He is also a proud Morehouse graduate.

Spelman women are known for their ability to influence and change the world,” said Dr. Helene Gayle, 11th president of Spelman College, in a press release. “We are witnessing the influence of two Spelman alumnae and the legacy work of their grandson and son, respectively, Spike Lee. We are proud to lay claim to some of their aspirations and impact on Spike, through their experiences in this very place during their matriculation at Spelman, including their dorm life at Packard Hall.” After the ceremony, the Lees joined Dr. Gayle for a candid conversation surrounding upward mobility through accessibility to proper systems of health, wealth and education.

Debbie Allen Inducted Into Television Academy Hall of Fame

Multifaceted icon Debbie Allen has been inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. Allen, known for her work as a choreographer, has made tremendous strides in the realm of television. She has most notably worked on multiple culturally significant television series such as Fame, A Different World and Grey's Anatomy. Media veteran and entrepreneur Robert L. Johnson was also inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class as well.

Snoop Dogg, Teddy Riley and Sade Nominated For 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Cohort

Musical greats Snoop Dogg, Teddy Riley and Sade Adu have been nominated for entry into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. If successfully voted upon, they will be inducted as members at the 54th Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 15, 2023. Alongside them, artists Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Gloria Estefan and Patti Smith were also nominated for induction.