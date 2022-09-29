Multiple Suspects Arrested in Connection to Rapper PnB Rock's Murder

Three individuals have been arrested and identified in connection to the murder of rapper PnB Rock. PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed in Los Angeles, California at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. As reported by the Los Angeles Police Department, Freddie Trone, wife Shauntel and Trone's 17-year-old son were arrested on counts of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

R. Kelly Ordered to Pay $30,000 in Restitution to Victims

After being found guilty on multiple counts of child pornography and sexual abuse, R. Kelly has been order by federal judge Ann Donnelly to pay over $300,000 in restitution to his victims. The total cost is meant to cover treatment of STDs and psychological damage that his actions have caused. Two further trials are pending for Kelly in Minnesota and Chicago, with him facing up to 90 years in prison.

Oprah Winfrey Ends Multi-Year Content Deal With Apple TV+

After four years, multi-media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ have decided to part ways. The partnership allotted for a multitude of collaborations such as Oprah’s Book Club, the documentary Sidney on Sidney Poitier, and specials with Adele and Prince Harry and Megan Markle. And though the partnership has formally ended, tOprah and Apple TV+ will continue to work together on a case by case basis.