Tabitha Brown Nominated for an Emmy Award

In an emotional live reaction on Instagram, Tabitha Brown provided a bit of uplifting news regarding her recent Emmy nomination. Brown tearfully shared that she received two nominations for Tab Time, a YouTube Original Series children's show focusing on encouraging and motivating our youth. Many folks took to Brown's comment section to commend her for the accomplishment and her years of hard work.

The United States Postal Service to Honor Toni Morrison and Ernest J. Gaines

It is always a delight to see heroes from our community honored on a greater scale, especially on postage stamps. The United States Postal Service (USPS) released their additions to their stamp collection for 2023, which will now include Toni Morrison and Ernest J. Gaines. Morrison was a world-renowned novelist whose acclaimed works The Bluest Eye and Beloved explored the Black experience and psyche. Gaines was an author as well whose works helped to shape the Black literary cannon such as The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and A Lesson Before Dying, which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Usage of the N-Word Surges on Twitter Platform

Billionaire Elon Musk's recent ownership of Twitter has prompted a surge on the usage of the N- word on the platform. The Network Contagion Research Institute conducted research that unveiled an increase of approximately 500% in the 12 hours following the finalization of Musk's deal with Twitter. It looks like social media trolls are testing the boundaries of free speech which Elon Musk proclaimed the platform would have under his leadership. After news of the report circulated, LeBron James suggested on Twitter that Musk sincerely and seriously look into the increase. "I dont know Elon Musk and, TBH, I could care less who owns Twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech," said James.