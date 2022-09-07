The White House Hangs Official Portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama:

Our forever POTUS and FLOTUS Barack and Michelle Obama returned to the White House for an unveiling of portraits that will permanently live within the landmark. The unveiling ceremony marked the historic presence of the Obamas as the first Black family in American history. Robert McCurdy painted President Obama's image and Sharon Sprung painted Mrs. Obama's portrait.

Drake and LeBron James Face Lawsuit Over Hockey Documentary:

LeBron James and Drake's respective ventures The Springhill Company, Uninterrupted Canada and Dreamcrew Entertainment are being sued over the upcoming documentary Black Ice, based on the the Colored Hockey League in Canada. The two are included in a $10 million lawsuit from Billy Hunter, who claims that he is the only person with legal rights to any film about the league. Authors George and Darril Fosty of the book Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritime allegedly entered into an agreement with Hunter so that he may obtain all potential movie rights.

The 2022 Revolt Summit is Announced

The Revolt Summit is back for another year with an all star line-up of talent. Founded to encourage and highlight Black excellence, this year's theme for the summit is "future is now." The event is set to return to Atlanta from September 24-September 25.