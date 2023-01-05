Theophilus London Missing for Over 7 Months

Theophilus London— rapper, producer and frequent collaborator with Kanye West—has been reported missing. Sources say that he was last heard from in July 2022. A statement has been released on behalf of his family and friends:

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles," said the statement. It continued,"On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public's help with any information as to London's whereabouts."

Lary Moses London, the father of Theophilus London also said regarding the matter, "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son." It has been requested that any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being be directed to his cousin Mikhail Noel via Instagram or the LAPD.

Takeoff's Alleged Killer Out on Bond

Patrick Clark, the individual accused of murdering respected rapper Takeoff, has been bonded out of jail. On Wednesday, he was released from Houston’s Harris County Jail on $1 million bail. Clark will enter into house arrest and be required to wear a GPS monitor at all times until his March 9 court hearing.

Quavo Releases New Song in Tribute To Takeoff

Quavo, one-third of rap trio Migos, has released a song honoring his late co-collaborator and nephew Takeoff. Released in full on YouTube, the video included lyrics to the song over visuals of a pensive Quavo reflecting in the studio. Titled "Without You," the track documents the grief he has felt since Takeoff's passing, shared memories of the two of them and vows to keep his memory alive.

De La Soul to Release Catalogue On Streaming Platforms

Rap trio De La Soul is releasing their discography onto streaming platforms this year. After numerous setbacks dating back to 2016, they can finally have their projects from 1989 through 2001 digitally accessible.