Tiffany Cross to Seek Action Against MSNBC

EBONY 2022 Power 100 Media Maven awardee Tiffany Cross, the former host of MSNBC's The Cross Connection, is seeking legal action against her previous employer. Cross believes that the network's president Rashida Jones has a personal vendetta against her. Jones has enlisted attorney Bryan Freedman to take on her case.

Comedian Sinbad's Family Speaks Out About His Health Following Stroke

The family of famous comedian Sinbad has provided an update about his health. In 2020, the comedian suffered a stroke in as a result of a blood clot that went from his heart to his brain. The actor has reportedly been relearning to walk along with other major functions. The family shared that he "has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go."

In an Instagram post on his page, he was seen learning to walk with the caption "Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help. As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give."

Teacher Fired After Asserting That White People Are the Superior Race

Last week, rapper and producer Southside shared a video taken by his son Mello of his white middle school teacher stating that he believes that his race is the superior race at a Texas school. "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one. I think everybody thinks that. They're just not honest about it," he said. The class, filled with mainly Black students, erupted with discontent and asked him to clarify. The teacher replied, "I think everybody is a racist at that level."

The Pflugerville Independent School District Superintendent Douglas Killian shared, "Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement."