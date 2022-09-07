Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out About Lawsuit

After a shocking lawsuit exposed comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears's involvement in an inappropriate skit involving a minor, Haddish is speaking out. In a social media post, she posted a statement acknowledging that her fans and supporters may have "questions" and that she was not allowed to answer anything additional as it is an "ongoing legal case."

According to the suit, the plaintiff is claiming that Haddish, "a longtime family friend," brought her teenage child at the time to the taping of a "sexually suggestive Subway commercial" and taught her how to perform “inappropriate sexual acts after watching an older man and woman in a video.” In another claim, Haddish took the brother of the teenager, who's a minor, to Spears' home and "stripped the child down to his underwear" for a video titled Through a Pedophile's Eyes, the inappropriate skit in question.

Chadwick Boseman's Uncle Found After Missing for Sometime

After going missing on Sunday afternoon, Tony Boseman, uncle of the late Chadwick Boseman, has been found. He initially went missing after being last seen on Boseman Road in South Carolina. In a press release, it was shared that the elder Boseman was "severely dehydrated" and suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes and was found through the usage of "drones, horses even, with canines and two choppers."

Black Talent Win Big at Creative Emmy Awards

Black talent won big during the Creative Emmys over the weekend. Some of the winners include Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. Additionally, the late Chadwick Boseman, former President Barack Obama and RuPaul took home respective awards as well.

The Television Academy Emmys will take place next Monday on September 12, 2022.