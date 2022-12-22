Trey Songz Turns Himself In For Recent NYC Altercation

Singer Trey Songz has turned himself in to the NYPD after an altercation that took place in October. Songz has been accused of assaulting a woman at a New York City bowling alley. The woman alleged that he dragged her by her hair and hit her in the face repeatedly. Another man has also come forward about the violence he experienced at the hands of Songz. This is one of several altercations he has been accused of in the past few years.

"We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing," said Trey Songz's attorney Mitch Schuster on his behalf.

Charlamagne Tha God Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Media personality Charlamange Tha God is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed against him. A woman by the name of Jessica Reid alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, in 2001. McKelvey is also being sued for sexual assault, battery and defamation. He has denied the accusation and states that the lawsuit has no merit.

Former Death Row Inmate Shot To Death After Release

Christopher Williams a former death row inmate who wrongfully served 35 years in prison has been shot and killed. The 62 year old was attending the funeral of another incarcerated friend when he was gunned down. Williams was released from death row 22 months ago and was both acquitted and exonerated for his crimes. He was a father of six.