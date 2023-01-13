Tyler Perry Purchases Land to Expand Atlanta Studios Lot

Tyler Perry is expanding his legendary Atlanta-based studio lot. The entertainment mogul recently purchased 37 additional acres for $8.4 million. The sale of the property was initiated in 2021 and finalized in December 2022. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, it will be used to add additional complexes for entertaining, dining and shopping.

Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella

Frank Ocean will make his return to performing on the Coachella stage. He will be performing at the annual music festival on April 16th and April 23rd. The last time Ocean performed live was in 2012. He has not released a project since his album Blonde, which came out in 2016. Also headlining the festival are K-Pop group BlackPink and Latin pop sensation Bad Bunny.

Official Trailer Released for Kenya Barris' Netflix Film You People

Netflix has released the trailer for Kenya Barris' upcoming family comedyYou People. The film stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, Jonah Hill, David Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will be available on the streaming platform on January 27, 2023.

Kenya Barris posted the full length trailer to his Instagram page.