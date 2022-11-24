Viral "Corn Kid" Donates 50,000 Cans of Corn

A 7-year-old Black boy by the name of Tariq has become synonymous with the universal love of corn this past summer. After doing an interview with popular social media platform Recess Therapy, he soared to superstardom due to his adorable voice and passion for the hearty vegetable. After taking some time off from being a young icon to focus on school, Tariq has returned to the spotlight and is enjoying the attention. In honor of the holiday season, he partnered with food brand Green Giant to donate over 50,000 cans of corn to the City Harvest organization in New York City. Green Giant donated an additional 40,000 cans of other vegetables to soup kitchens in pantries throughout the city.

Taye Diggs to Host New Dating Show on Hulu

Actor Taye Diggs is helping women get "back in the groove" in an all new dating show. Back In The Groove, which will air on Hulu, will follow three 40-something women as they find love with younger men. The four-night premiere event will start on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Blair Underwood Engaged to Longtime Friend of Four Decades

Black Hollywood Veteran Blair Underwood has proposed to longtime friend Josie Hart. Underwood divorced his wife of 27 years, Desiree DaCosta, in May 2021. He announced his engagement to Hart in a post on on Instagram after walking the 50th International Emmy Awards:

"My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins! #trinilife"