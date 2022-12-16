Legendary comedian Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The prestigious honor is traditionally given to “an individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" by the HFPA Board of Directors. Past recipients of the Award include Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, and others.

“We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA President, Helen Hoehne. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career—in front of and behind the camera—has had through the decades.”

In a career that spans five decades, Murphy first rose to fame at 19 on Saturday Night Live . He was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984, on his way to becoming one of the biggest film stars of all time.

For his work on the silver screen, he’s earned six Gloden Globes nominations for his roles in Dolemite is My Name (Best Actor Feature Musical or Comedy 2020), The Nutty Professor (Best Actor Feature Comedy or Musical, 1997), Beverly Hills Cop (Best Actor Feature Comedy or Musical, 1985), Trading Places (Best Actor Feature Comedy or Musical, 1985) and 48 Hrs. (New Star of the Year, Male, 1983).

For his role as James Thunder in Dreamgirls, he earned a Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, Emmy Award, and Academy Award nomination in 2007. In 2015, Murphy was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In 2020, he received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live.

Murphy’s latest film, You People, was written by Kenya Barris and co-stars Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Jay, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, and Rhea Perlman; it will be released on January 27, 2023 on Netflix.

The Golden Globes will air live on January 10, 2023, on NBC and stream on Peacock.