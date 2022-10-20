Not to get too personal, but I'm single. Like, single single. But I have a confession to make: I still love anything bridal-related. And even though I won't be planning my own ceremony anytime soon, I still wonder about what my wedding dress search will be like—especially because, like most spaces, plus options can be limited or just downright unstylish.

Bridal by Eloquii isn't just answering the call for stylish plus-size wedding gowns. They've gone above and beyond. The line, which launched October 11th, offers 13 styles and accessories under $800. Of course, sizing is inclusive as Eloquii's range extends from sizes 14 to 28. Even the gloves keep all sizes in mind, with various options for different bicep and forearm sizes.

Read more about the groundbreaking line from Yesenia Torres, Creative Director at Eloquii—and if you're a bride-to-be, check out her helpful sizing tips below.

EBONY: What was the inspiration behind the new line?

Yesenia Torres: Eloquii has been getting requests for bridal since day one, and as we saw more and more customers wearing Eloquii styles for their special day, it became clear to us that our customers were ready for a bridal line.

In addition, they were very vocal that brides need an entire wedding wardrobe, not just a memorable look for the wedding day itself. This was underscored by the brand seeing hundreds of customers on social media choosing to wear Eloquii for their bridal celebrations, posting their photos from engagements, rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, in addition to wearing Eloquii white for weddings.

From courtyard to courthouse, weddings have evolved—there’s no one way to celebrate and every bride is unique. We loved designing this collection for different types of brides, their different style profiles and their different events – all elevated looks at accessible price points. With a breadth of styles, silhouettes and even hues to choose from, we are providing the ultimate wedding wardrobe for their special day and everything leading up to it.

How has the reception been so far?

The reception has been amazing! It went viral on social media and resulted in a groundswell of excitement. Our launch post was the most watched video of all time on social media with 180k+ views and the most liked post all year. We had an influx of positive feedback and comments on social media.

What are the most popular styles?

Our mini dresses and separates are extremely popular, confirming that brides need a range of styles to dress for all their wedding events, not just for the big day itself. Stand outs are our white suiting and little white dresses. And while this collection was made with love for the bride, we know these pieces are also great for any upcoming special occasion.

Search interest in the term “black wedding dress” has more than doubled in the past two years according to data from Google Trends. The Tulle Bustier Ball Gown from our new fall/winter capsule collection perfectly captures the trend of the moment for the ultimate statement making “it bride.”

Any fitting tips for brides-to-be, especially if they can't try these pieces on in-person?

For Bridal by Eloquii, we are bringing our same expertise in design and fit that customers know, love and expect from Eloquii. Our process is very unique and we operate like a design house to craft a range of styles and get the fit right. For example, we design each and every style in-house, fit on models not mannequins, continuously refine fit based on customer feedback and practice the art of draping and patternmaking to get every single stitch of every single style to be wedding day worthy. We have been bringing fashion with unparalleled fit to our customers for years at Eloquii.com and now with Bridal by Eloquii, customers can have the same experience when searching for their dream bridal looks!

We are giving our brides those intricate design details that you would find in a traditional bridal atelier including boning, power mesh, bustiers, additional yardage on the side seams and extra length at the hem so they can be tailored to the bride’s desired look, plus romantic fabrics such as lace, tulle, satin, sequins and embellished details.