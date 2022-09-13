September is known for many things: returning to school, the last days of summer and New York Fashion Week. As NYFW season comes around, many are often remind of the power that the fashion realm holds from catapulting careers and influencing trends for years to come. It is also a time that reminds fashion connoisseurs and admirers alike of the importances of genuine representation, especially for Black creatives.

In a space that prioritizes aesthetic, it is of equal significance to center the variance of beauty, style, taste and culture. WIth this in mind, EMERGE! Fashion Show has returned to NYFW to provide emerging Black designers with a platform to showcase their design talents. Founded by Dionne Williams, the show is entering its 15th iteration. EBONY is proud to be a media sponsor for the fashion show, which will be able live-streamed via GFN TV.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, a medley of Black designers and their brands will be showcased during the show: Stevie Edwards of Stevie Edwards Chicago, Justin Haynes of Jus10H, Malcolm Staples of Malcolm’s Custom Made To Fit, Makarassi Couture, Ivan & Erin and Scala by Sello Medupe. The iconic image architect Misa Hylton will be honored during the show with the Fashion Innovator Award.

EBONY spoke with the designers Haynes and Medupe about the inspiration behind their collection and their excitement of participating in this year's EMERGE extravaganza.

EBONY: What were your earliest inspirations in fashion?

Justin Haynes: My earliest inspirations, which I carry with me today as well, are the vintage eras of the 60's and 70's. In those times, everyone dressed well. Regardless of the location, classic looks were served every time. I also look to my childhood TV shows like comedic sitcoms and movies. I like to take a look back and recreate the fashion looks to build my collections.

Sello Medupe: My earliest inspiration of fashion was me seeing a singular fashion illustration for the first time when I was in high school. It inspired me to want to step into the world of fashion. I’ve also been inspired by my mother's sense of style when I was growing up as well.

How does it feel to have your work showcased and highlighted during New York Fashion Week?

Haynes: To be showcased on such a high level through EMERGE!, an African American platform that presents class and excellence, is amazing! I’m so honored to be a part of this NYFW season with them. Dionne Williams has been excellent and so kind to work with. I’m excited for the show.

Medupe: Similarly, I am so grateful and thankful for the opportunity. I consider it to be an immense platform for me to showcase my work.

How do you "move Black forward" through your work?

Haynes: I move Black forward ultimately through fashion and style. Black is more than a culture or a movement. It’s about presentation and excellence. It’s being the best you that God created. And I’m pushing Black forward myself in style at that!

Medupe: I move Black forward, firstly, by always remembering where I come from and where I am going. Secondly, through always pushing forth African culture and our bold, significant and diverse narratives through my clothing designs.