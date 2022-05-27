EBONY Video Recap: Best Highlights From the 2022 Preakness Stakes Horse Race

If it’s one thing EBONY is going to give you, it’s diverse content highlighting vast Black experiences! Over the past weekend, the 2022 Preakness Stakes horse race, a thoroughbred horse race held on the third Saturday each May at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, hosted over 60,000 guests who wagered over $130 million total. It may have been Baltimore’s hottest day on record this year but the fun did not let up one bit. Here’s a rundown of the most captivating moments from Preakness weekend, and you can watch the highlights in the video below:

Early Voting Wins The Race

Similar to Rich Strike’s win at the Kentucky Derby a few weeks prior, Early Voting, a thoroughbred with long-shot odds—and a favorite of the veteran music exec Kevin Liles—came for the win during the 147th Preakness Stakes.

Black Eyed Susan Day

The first ever Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival was held on Friday, May 20th, 2022—known as Black Eyed Susan Day. This particular Friday during the Preakness Stakes weekend commemorating the 98th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. The festival was created in partnership with Kevin Liles, the Chairman and CEO of 300 Entertainment, Baltimore’s mayor and Brandon Scott. Featured performances during the event included Grammy Award winning artists Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Lauryn Hill, NAACP Image Award winner D-Nice, and Baltimore-bred talents Brittney Spencer and Darin Atwater & the Soulful Symphony. WanMor entranced the crowds with his rendition ofThe Star-Spangled Banner while Morgan State Marching Band dazzled all with Stevie Wonder’s “Master Blaster.”

Attendees were also treated to a variety of gastronomic offerings from world-renown chefs including Marcus Samuelsson, Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio as well as local talents Saon Brice, Jasmine Norton and Keyia Yalcin. At the Owner’s Chalet, event-goers also got to sample and learn how to make Preakness’s signature drink, the Black Eyed Susan cocktail. While Derrick Adam’s The Last Resort Garden pop-up, located in the infield at the 147th running of The Preakness Stake, highlighted the vibrant Baltimore art scene.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/1/ST.

Lauryn Hill performs during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images.

DJ D-Nice performs onstage during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/ 1/ST.

Marcus Samuelsson gives a cooking demonstration with chefs Saon Brice and Keyia Yalcin during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/ 1/ST.

InfieldFest

The running of Preakness 147 took place on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 and it was a day to remember. VIP guests such as Lupita Nyong’o, Gayle King and members of the Baltimore Ravens came out in full throttle to see thoroughbred Early Voting capture his crown.

Aside from the excitement of the race at hand was the anticipation for Infieldfest, a music event that merges the energy of performances with the historic ambiance of the Preakness race. This year, Infieldfest partnered with Vet Tix to support troops and veterans by providing positive life experiences and donating and distributing five hundred tickets to the event.