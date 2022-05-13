26 Black Celebrities With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage

The Black diaspora is vast and incorporates so many beautiful intricacies. How one self-identifies is personal, though it can be the cause of many debates and arguments. By recognizing the diverse ancestry of our community, we acknowledge that we can come in many different shades and stripes yet it doesn’t necessarily negate our fierce sense in pride of our own Black community or culture.

May is AAPI month. There are Black folks who share an intersectional connection with the AAPI community and identify as such, including the Haitian-Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and the first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian descent. Below, we honor a few dope celebrities who are both a part of the Black diaspora and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

H.E.R.: Black and Filipino heritage

Saweetie: Black and Filipino heritage

Leyna Bloom: Black and Filipino heritage

Dominic Fike: Black and Filipino heritage

Shenseea: Black and Korean heritage

Tyga: Black and Vietnamese heritage

Vice President Kamala Harris: Black and Indian heritage

Karrueche Tran: Black and Vietnamese heritage

Naomi Osaka: Black and Japanese heritage

Vashtie Kola: Black and Indian heritage

Anderson.Paak: Black and Korean heritage

Jhene Aiko: Black and Japanese heritage

Kimora Lee Simmons: Black, Korean and Japanese heritage

Nicki Minaj: Black and Indian heritage

Tiger Woods: Black, Thai and Chinese heritage

Naomi Campbell: Black and Chinese heritage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Black and Samoan heritage

Tyson Beckford: Black and Chinese heritage

Chanel Iman: Black and Korean heritage

Kelis: Black and Chinese heritage

Tatyana Ali: Black and Indian heritage

Michael Yo: Black and Korean heritage

Angela Yee: Black and Chinese heritage

Rae Dawn Chong: Black and Chinese heritage

Sharon Leal: Black and Filipino heritage

Merle Dandridge: Black, Japanese and Korean heritage