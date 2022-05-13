26 Black Celebrities With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage

The Black diaspora is vast and incorporates so many beautiful intricacies. How one self-identifies is personal, though it can be the cause of many debates and arguments. By recognizing the diverse ancestry of our community, we acknowledge that we can come in many different shades and stripes yet it doesn’t necessarily negate our fierce sense in pride of our own Black community or culture.
May is AAPI month. There are Black folks who share an intersectional connection with the AAPI community and identify as such, including the Haitian-Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and the first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian descent. Below, we honor a few dope celebrities who are both a part of the Black diaspora and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.