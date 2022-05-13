|Mega Influencer Jayda Cheaves Shares Her 6 Beauty Must-Haves|The Grieving Family of Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Spread Awareness About Depression on ‘Red Table Talk’|Russian Court Extends Brittney Griner’s Pre-trial Detention by a Month|26 Black Celebrities With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage|This Music Conference Links Up-and-Coming Artists With Industry Leaders|Motherhood Journeys: Hannah Fallis Bronfman Is Determined to Destigmatize Conversations About Fertility|Kendrick Lamar Makes His Triumphant Return With ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’|NBC Sports Names Maria Taylor Host of ‘Football Night in America’|EBONY Rundown: Biden Administration Nominates First Black Chair of U.S. Sentencing Committee, Roc Nation Announces Summer Social Justice Summit, and More|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’

26 Black Celebrities With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage

From left: Anderson.Paak and H.E.R., members of the Black and Asian American & Pacific Islander communities. Image: Emma McIntyre/ Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The Black diaspora is vast and incorporates so many beautiful intricacies. How one self-identifies is personal, though it can be the cause of many debates and arguments. By recognizing the diverse ancestry of our community, we acknowledge that we can come in many different shades and stripes yet it doesn’t necessarily negate our fierce sense in pride of our own Black community or culture.

May is AAPI month. There are Black folks who share an intersectional connection with the AAPI community and identify as such, including the Haitian-Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and the first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian descent. Below, we honor a few dope celebrities who are both a part of the Black diaspora and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

H.E.R.: Black and Filipino heritage

Saweetie: Black and Filipino heritage

Leyna Bloom: Black and Filipino heritage

Dominic Fike: Black and Filipino heritage

Shenseea: Black and Korean heritage

Tyga: Black and Vietnamese heritage

Vice President Kamala Harris: Black and Indian heritage

Karrueche Tran: Black and Vietnamese heritage

Naomi Osaka: Black and Japanese heritage

Vashtie Kola: Black and Indian heritage

Anderson.Paak: Black and Korean heritage

Jhene Aiko: Black and Japanese heritage

Kimora Lee Simmons: Black, Korean and Japanese heritage

Nicki Minaj: Black and Indian heritage

Tiger Woods: Black, Thai and Chinese heritage

Naomi Campbell: Black and Chinese heritage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Black and Samoan heritage

Tyson Beckford: Black and Chinese heritage

Chanel Iman: Black and Korean heritage

Kelis: Black and Chinese heritage

Tatyana Ali: Black and Indian heritage

Michael Yo: Black and Korean heritage

Angela Yee: Black and Chinese heritage

Rae Dawn Chong: Black and Chinese heritage

Sharon Leal: Black and Filipino heritage

Merle Dandridge: Black, Japanese and Korean heritage

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.