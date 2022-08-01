50 Cent Inks a Multi-Year Partnership With the Sacramento Kings

Hip hop legend and TV mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has partnered with the Sacramento Kings on a multi-year deal, reports the NBA.

The partnerships will feature collaborations with 50’s premium wine and spirits company Sire Spirits LLC and his charity, the G-Unity Foundation.

According to the press release, Sire Spirits will be “the official premium champagne partner with their award-winning Le Chemin du Roi (fittingly translated as The Kings Path), a proud spirits partner with their award-winning Branson Cognac, and presenting sponsor of one of Golden 1 Center’s largest premium clubs, Rush, serving courtside and season ticket members.”

The G-Unity Foundation will partner with the Sacramento Kings Foundation to deeply invest in Sacramento youth throughout the season, including providing scholarships as part of the team’s mentorship efforts. As part of the partnership, the two foundations will host a dinner for Kings and Queen Rise Co-Ed Youth Sports and Mentoring League players and coaches featuring a conversation between 50 Cent and Kyle Draper, the Kings TV Play-by-Play Announcer and Host of Kings Pregame and Postgame Live, about his entrepreneurial journey and his vision of the G Unity Foundation.

“I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadivé and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism,” said 50 Cent. “I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and bring Sire Spirits to Golden 1 Center for our fans and guests to enjoy,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “This partnership continues the King’s commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community.”

During the season, 50 Cent will host high school students for a Kings game in an exclusive suite. They will also get to participate in a sweepstakes for a road trip meet and greet and take part in an episode of Beyond the Paint, a Kings series that explores the cross-section of sports, culture and social issues.

50 Cent will also curate live events at the Golden 1 Center along with the Kings throughout the season.