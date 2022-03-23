50 Cent Inks Partnership Deal With the NBA

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Sire Spirits has landed a partnership with the Houston Rockets and his premium wine and spirits company, NBA.com reports.

The multi-year deal will feature Jackson’s award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands to be sold at Houston Rockets games as well as events held at the Toyota Center events “with multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite, and a courtside loge box.”

Jackson, who now resides in Houston, will work with the Rockets and the Toyota Center on other initiatives such as “being a presenting sponsor of the team’s annual Black Sports Professional Career Fair, the annual Black History Night, and special fundraisers.”

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this city has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community,” Jackson said. “My investment in the Houston Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

“In his time as a Houston resident, Curtis has demonstrated a strong passion for helping students in our under-served communities which mirrors the continued efforts we have as an organization, making this a perfect partnership,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “Curtis’ business acumen and creativity have been well documented throughout his entertainment and entrepreneurial career and we’re excited to bring Sire Spirits to Toyota Center for fans to enjoy at Rockets games and our wide variety of events.”

The Red & White Wine Bistro at the Toyota Center will be rebranded into the Sire Spirits Bar & Restaurant where Sire Spirits will host special events, including wine pairing dinners, specialty cocktail offerings, and other gatherings aimed at networking within the community of season ticket members, suite holders, and event guests throughout the Rockets season and Toyota Center event calendar.

Additionally, Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation will collaborate with Rockets and the Clutch City Foundation on numerous community outreach efforts to enhance his commitment to the City of Houston, including access to games and events for underserved parents and children.