50 Cent to Host Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Took Down El Chapo

Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
50 Cent is continuing his successful run as a mogul and content creator by entering the podcast game. In partnership with Lionsgate Sound, a full-service podcast production company, 50 is slated to host a podcast about the Flores brothers who helped bring down the infamous drug lord El Chapo, reports Variety.

Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo will feature the first-ever interview with the Flores brothers, who were drug traffickers who-turned informants for the DEA.

The Chicago-born twins Peter and Jay Flores will take listeners on a journey through their meteoric rise to becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in America. Peddling tons of cocaine across the country, the two would go on to be the right hands of El Chapo, a world-famous drug trafficker. The identical twins go on to betray El Chapo to escape the dangerous drug-life.

Craig Piligian, a minority owner in Lionsgate Sound, expressed his excitement about working with Fifty Cent on the series.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and the other talented creators behind our upcoming shows,” said Piligian. “With our strong lineup out of the gate, we are well-positioned to reach the next generation of consumers.”

