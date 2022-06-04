|The 7th Annual Black Music Honors Is Setting Off Black Music Month The Right Way|Sustainability Platform BLANK Uses Art and Food to Encourage Carbon Literacy|Three Exercises to Minimize Pain and Discomfort From Pelvic Floor Disorder|Frank Ocean Set To Write and Direct His First Feature Film|Ricki Fairley, Co-Founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance Shares Why Clinical Trial Participation Will Help Black Women Beat Breast Cancer|Carmelo Anthony Calls For the Release of Brittney Griner|Chef Gregory Collier is the First Charlotte Chef to Be Named a James Beard Finalist|EBONY Rundown: President Biden Calls For Bans Of Assault Rifles, Rapper Young Thug Denied Bond, And More|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education|Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month

The 7th Annual Black Music Honors Is Setting Off Black Music Month The Right Way

Music group Dru Hill accepts an award at the 7th Annual Black Music Honors. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
If no one is going to give Black artists their just due, you can count on the Black community to rally and do it ourselves no matter what.

Kicking off Black Music Month with a bang, the 7th Annual Black Music Honors is commemorating the integral contributions made by Black artists around the world. Airing today, Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th, the award show was held in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, the music celebration was hosted by two-time Grammy Award Winning artist and actress LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis hosted the ceremony.  EBONY was thrilled to be in the building to witness the power of Black music and be reminded of its significance.

Black Music Honors has been dedicated to giving flowers and acknowledgment to African American artists who have deeply influenced African American culture and American music worldwide.

The night was filled with dynamic celebrity appearances such as Raz B of former boy group B2K, Tiny Harris, Pastor Mike Jr., Trina Braxton, R&B group Silk, and many more.

Performers like Kid N’ Play, Carl Thomas, Dondria Nicole, Amber Riley, Eric Bellinger, Avery Wilson, PJ Morton, Jade Novah, Ahjah and Rhea Walls from The Walls Group and Tasha Page-Lockhart hit the stage and made us feel appreciative of Black excellence and talent within our culture, across various genres.

Award winners honored throughout the evening included: Singer-Songwriter Keri Hilson, Gospel duo Mary Mary, five-Time Grammy Nominee Tevin Campbell, supergroup Dru Hill, singer Karyn White, who was honored with the Soul Music Award.

Additionally, a special tribute performance was done in celebration of Dru Hill’s 25th anniversary.

Legendary R&B Group The Whispers, know for their hits “And the Beat Goes On” and “Rock Steady,” were also given the honor of taking home the Legends Award for their phenomenal six-decade long music career. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, The Whispers have contributed to the blueprint of soul music which is embedded into the essence of all forms of American pop music today.

National Broadcast Syndication will air the Black Music Honors on June 4th through July 3rd and again on Bounce TV on June 25.  

Here are some of the best moments from the Black Music Honors red carpet:

Black Music Honors co-host. Image: courtesy of Black Music Honors
Black Music Honors co-host LeToya Luckett. Image: courtesy of Black Music Honors
Singer Tevin Campbell. Image: courtesy of Black Music Honors
Singer-songwriter Keri Hilson. Image: courtesy of Black Music Honors
Rap duo Kid N’ Play. Image: courtesy of Black Music Honors
Legendary group The Whispers. Image: courtesy of Black Music Honors
R&B group Silk. Image: courtesy of Black Music Honors
