Donald Glover Hires Malia Obama as a Writer on His New Show

Donald Glover has tapped Malia Obama to be one of the writers of his new Amazon series tentatively titled “Hive.”, NBC News reports.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Emmy award-winner said that Obama is “an amazingly talented person,” adding, “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Glover said. “Her writing style is great.”

Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother who will also be working on the Amazon series, praised Obama’s talent as a writer.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room,” he said. “And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Previously, Obama had worked in the entertainment industry as an intern on the HBO series Girls and as a production assistant on the Halle Berry‘s Extant.

Glover, the creator of the FX series Atlanta, premiered the third and final season of the critically acclaimed show in March.