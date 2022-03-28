|Wayne Mackie, a Longtime NFL Official, Passes Away at 62|Indiana University Launches New Digital Collection Focusing on the History of Black Wealth in America|Nike’s New Initiative Will Increase Access for Women in Sports|More Top Looks from This Past Weekend’s Oscars Parties|The Best Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party|Op-Ed: March Madness—Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars’ Incident Is a Microcosm of the Pressure and Struggle of Being a Black Man|Donald Glover Hires Malia Obama as a Writer on His New Show|The Best (and Most Unexpected) Moments From the 2022 Oscars|The Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet|Chef Sicily Sierra Wants Us to Spice Up Our Sandwiches

Donald Glover Hires Malia Obama as a Writer on His New Show

Image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.
Donald Glover has tapped Malia Obama to be one of the writers of his new Amazon series tentatively titled “Hive.”, NBC News reports.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Emmy award-winner said that Obama is “an amazingly talented person,” adding, “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Glover said. “Her writing style is great.”

Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother who will also be working on the Amazon series, praised Obama’s talent as a writer.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room,” he said.  “And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Previously, Obama had worked in the entertainment industry as an intern on the HBO series Girls and as a production assistant on the Halle Berry‘s Extant.

Glover, the creator of the FX series Atlanta, premiered the third and final season of the critically acclaimed show in March.

