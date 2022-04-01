A Preview of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Grammy Awards will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. For the second year in a row, Trevor Noah will host the show from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be held indoors at full capacity for the first time since the 61st Grammys took place in 2019.

On this august occasion, John Legend, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, John Batiste are scheduled to perform. Silk Sonic will open the show.

Batiste leads this year’s nominations with 11 and they’re all in different categories. If he wins all 11, he will hold the record, which had been previously held by Michael Jackson and Santanna, who both won eight.

Doja Cat and H.E.R. who each have eight nominations.

Although he has been banned from performing because of his questionable behavior towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has been nominated for five awards, including two in the album of the year category. With 22 awards, he could surpass JAY-Z’s record for 23 wins for a hip-hop artist.

Below are some of the top categories to check out at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith In You, ABBA

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time, Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero, (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease 2, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

“Way Too Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot S***” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

For a complete list of nominees, visit here.