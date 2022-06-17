|A Slate of Award-Winning Musicians Join BPM Music Advisory Board|Iman Shumpert Launches New Podcast With His Brother Ahrii, Exploring What It Means to Be A Black Man Today|Juneteenth 2022: A Guide to Juneteenth Celebrations Across the Country|The Ultimate Playlist: H.E.R. and Her Dad Kenny Wilson’s Favorite Jams|EBONY Rundown: Beyoncé Has New Music on the Way, Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Officially Charged, and More|President Joe Biden Nominates Jerry Blackwell, Who Was Part of the Team That Convicted Derek Chauvin, for Federal Judge|Fashion Industry Insiders Share What Juneteenth Means to Them|Erykah Badu Set to Executive Produce a Documentary on The DOC|Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves to Work Out|10 LGBTQ+ Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Follow Right Now

A Slate of Award-Winning Musicians Join BPM Music Advisory Board

Musicians Torae and MyGuyMars are a few of the names added to BPM Music Group's newest advisory board. Image: BPM Music Group
When it comes to being included in spaces of opportunity, it’s often about lack of access and not lack of talent. BPM Music Group, an independent management and label service company, is changing the pipeline to music industry access for independent artists one step at a time.

Continuing in the company’s aims to primarily assist in the development, marketing, distribution and management of untapped artists and their potential, they’ve added new members to their advisory board alliance. Announced earlier this month, DJs Deorro and Mick, Grammy-winning producers duo Play-N-Skillz and MyGuyMars, and multi-talented rapper and actor Torae were added to BPM Music Group’s advisory board.

“With all of the exciting advancements we are making here at BPM Music, I am most proud about how we are pushing the company into the future with innovative solutions. With guidance from our top-tier advisory board, I am confident that we will better the music industry with services that advocate and inspire musicians of all kinds,” said Angel “AROCK” Castillo, CEO of BPM Music Group, in a press release.

The newly elected advisory board members will provide informed guidance through the lens of music industry professionals, bringing a fresh perspective to the artists. Through this alliance, the individuals will also work with BPM Music Group’s subsidiary entities, BPM Supreme and BPM Create, to improve the overall experience of their various platforms while providing a bevy of expansive resources such as a significant streaming library.

BPM Music Group offers music services for musicians, DJs, producers, and creators BPM Suite’s platform of DJ-ready music from over 100 partner record labels. BPM Create holds nearly one million royalty-free sounds for producers. Soon, the company will be home to BPM Sync, a service dedicated to providing royalty-free music to content creators, filmmakers, and videographers.

