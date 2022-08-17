A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault for Allegedly Shooting a Former Friend

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault and accused of firing a handgun toward a former friend in November 2021, reports NBC News

On Monday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged A$AP Rocky, age 33, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Authorities claim that Rocky fired a handgun twice in the direction of a former friend after a “heated discussion” in Hollywood back on November 6, 2021. According to police reports, the former friend told officials that he believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

District Attorney George Gascón said that the alleged shooting could have been a tragedy.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement.

In April, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Division.

A$AP Rocky is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces up to 9 years in prison.