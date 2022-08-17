|A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault for Allegedly Shooting a Former Friend|Former Kentucky Detective to Plead Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case|‘Good Morning America’ Spotlights Dallas Dance Studio for ‘Black Business Boost’ Series|Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel|Our History With Martha’s Vineyard Oak Bluffs and How It Became the Black Summer Mecca|This Disney Cruise Is the Ultimate for the Entire Family|EBONY’s ‘Summer Soirée on the Vineyard’ Captures Black Excellence Across the Inkwell|Solange Knowles to Compose Original Score for New York City Ballet|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Post Baby Style Game Ain’t Your Regular Mom and Dad Ish|Work Remotely From the Caribbean

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault for Allegedly Shooting a Former Friend

a$ap-rocky-81622
Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage.
A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault and accused of firing a handgun toward a former friend in November 2021, reports NBC News

On Monday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged A$AP Rocky, age 33, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Authorities claim that Rocky fired a handgun twice in the direction of a former friend after a “heated discussion” in Hollywood back on November 6, 2021. According to police reports, the former friend told officials that he believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

District Attorney George Gascón said that the alleged shooting could have been a tragedy.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement.

In April, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Division.

A$AP Rocky is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces up to 9 years in prison.

