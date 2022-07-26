Actor Stephan James Discusses His Role in the New Series ‘Surface’

If you were to lose all recognition of yourself, who would you trust to put the right pieces back together again? That question is the premise of Apple TV+’s newest series Surface. Actor Stephan James, who plays Baden, is the mysterious aid of Sophie— played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw— as she goes on a quest to regain the memories she lost as a result of a tragic accident.

James sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss Surface and what went into the process of preparing for the role.

“It was definitely layered. I had in depth conversations of where this character was going to go and what I needed to represent in him. I was able to speak with Narcotics detectives which was incredible to get a gauge of what the reality of a situation like this would look like. It was multifaceted for sure,” said James

To watch the interview, check out the clip below:

Surface will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on July 29, 2022.