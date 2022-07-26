|Bo Jackson Covers Uvalde Shooting Victims Funeral Expenses, Barack Obama Releases Summer Playlist, and More|Actor Stephan James Discusses His Role in the New Series ‘Surface’|Misty Copeland Had a Baby, and We Just Found Out|Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Jewelry Collection Has Us Dreaming of Wakanda Forever|Loyola Marymount University Adds EBONY Magazine Archives to Its Prestigious Library Collection|Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos Know ‘Adulting’—and Comedy—Are Not for the Weak|7 Black-Owned Travel Clubs Ready to Help You See the World|8 Lime Green Plus-Size Outfits That Will Make ‘Em Stare|Gladys Knight to Be Honored at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors|The Block Is Hot: Rolling Loud Miami Celebrity Style Edition

Actor Stephan James Discusses His Role in the New Series ‘Surface’

stephan-james-surface
Image: courtesy of Apple TV+.
If you were to lose all recognition of yourself, who would you trust to put the right pieces back together again? That question is the premise of Apple TV+’s newest series Surface.  Actor Stephan James, who plays Baden, is the mysterious aid of Sophie— played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw— as she goes on a quest to regain the memories she lost as a result of a tragic accident. 

James sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss Surface and what went into the process of preparing for the role. 

“It was definitely layered. I had in depth conversations of where this character was going to go and what I needed to represent in him. I was able to speak with Narcotics detectives which was incredible to get a gauge of what the reality of a situation like this would look like. It was multifaceted for sure,” said James

To watch the interview, check out the clip below:

Surface will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on July 29, 2022.

