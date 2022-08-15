Actress and Director Denise Dowse Passes Away at 64

Actress and director Denise Dowse who most recently played Dr. Rhonda Pine in HBO’s Insecure, has passed away reports People. She was 64.

Her sister Tracey confirmed her passing on Instagram. The announcement came after Dowse was reported to be hospitalized and in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis.”

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers,” her tribute read. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” she shared. “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”

“Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers,” her post continued. ”I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here.”

In addition to HBO’s Insecure, Dowse also starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, and played Judge Rebecca Damnsen on the CBS drama The Guardian from 2001-2004. She also made cameo appearances on numerous sitcoms such as Seinfield, Full House, Murphy Brown, Step by Step, Sister, Sister, Moesha and Girlfriends,

Moreover, Dowse has starred in a number of films, including 1998’s Pleasantville, 2000’s Requiem for a Dream, and 2004’s Ray.

Before her passing, she directed the upcoming historical biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which is currently in post-production.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Denise Dowse.