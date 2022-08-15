|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Post Baby Style Game Ain’t Your Regular Mom and Dad Ish|Work Remotely From the Caribbean|Kenya Barris to Direct Reboot of ‘Wizard of Oz’|The Cast of Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ Reunite for 25th Anniversary Special|Artist Sheena Wong Sue Creates Impactful Mural for EBONY’s Martha’s Vineyard ‘On the Vineyard Soiree’ Event|Actress Rutina Wesley Reflects on Black Love and ‘Queen Sugar’|Denzel Washington Attends Grand Opening of the August Wilson House|Actress and Director Denise Dowse Passes Away at 64|Beloved Comedian Teddy Ray Passes Away at 32|Jon Batiste Is Leaving ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Actress and Director Denise Dowse Passes Away at 64

Denise-dowse-obituary
Image: Maury Phillips/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Actress and director Denise Dowse who most recently played Dr. Rhonda Pine in HBO’s Insecure, has passed away reports People. She was 64.

Her sister Tracey confirmed her passing on Instagram. The announcement came after Dowse was reported to be hospitalized and in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis.”

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers,” her tribute read. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” she shared. “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”

“Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers,” her post continued. ”I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here.”

In addition to HBO’s Insecure, Dowse also starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, and played Judge Rebecca Damnsen on the CBS drama The Guardian from 2001-2004. She also made cameo appearances on numerous sitcoms such as Seinfield, Full House, Murphy Brown, Step by Step, Sister, Sister, Moesha and Girlfriends,

Moreover, Dowse has starred in a number of films, including 1998’s Pleasantville, 2000’s Requiem for a Dream, and 2004’s Ray.

Before her passing, she directed the upcoming historical biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which is currently in post-production.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Denise Dowse.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.