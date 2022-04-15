Actress Rose Rollins Takes Charge On and Off the Court in ‘Long Slow Exhale’

Women’s basketball is a great source of entertainment for many. However, the issues that female players—especially college ballers—are not always properly highlighted. From improper pay to unjust treatment, many of these dynamic players experience a multitude of obstacles that their male counterparts never have to endure.

Spectrum’s drama Long Slow Exhale—airing throughout April— takes a look into the world of women’s college basketball. The show focuses on head coach J.C. Abernathy, played by Rose Rollins, who is shaken by a sexual abuse scandal which uncovers many deep secrets for her students, her family and herself.

Rollins, one of the series’stars, sat down with EBONY to discuss how the issues highlighted within the show mirror real life conflicts that female ballers often face and why it’s important to surround oneself with trustworthy life mentors.

EBONY: We’ve gotten to know you and your work from previous roles that you’ve done such as The L Word. Are you excited for fans who have followed your career to see you take on this role as coach J.C. Abernathy in Long Slow Exhale?

Rose Rollins: I think it’ll be great. This role is unlike any of the other roles that I’ve taken on. I think Coach Abernathy is a much more complicated, multi-dimensional character. However, she still has a lot of similarities to some of the roles that I’ve portrayed in the past. I think there’s always a certain strength that I go after in the characters that I play. My fans won’t be disappointed, that’s for sure.

Long Slow Exhale tackles some really heavy, yet, timely subject matter, especially as it relates to college campuses. What do you hope viewers will to be able to take away regarding things that actually do happen on college campuses?

Hopefully, with this show we can provide a voice for many who have been silenced for so long. The time is now to speak up about these issues, specifically sexual assault as seen in the show. A lot of the issues that that this show touches on have been in existence for decades and I feel like people finally have more courage to say it’s no longer acceptable in this current climate. I think Long,Slow Exhale reaches out to tell a lot of people that you’re not alone, we see you, and we support you.

The show is also a great opportunity for parents sending their children off to school to be made aware that there is a chance that that these things can happen. I think a lot of parents can be naive to the reality of what can happen with their children when they are sent away to these institutions of higher learning. It’s important to make sure that they maintain a close relationship [with their kids], and understand that it doesn’t stop when they send them off to school. Vehicles like this show and just our current climate are helping bring more awareness to the complexities that occur in colleges and college sports today and but we all have to do our part.

Your character Coach JC goes hard to protect the young ladies under her charge on-and-off the court. Were you able to tap into any previous sports experience to take on this role?

I wasn’t a baller, but I ran track and I think that all competitive sports are one and the same in a lot of ways. There’s so many similarities and parallels. The same heart and dedication and passion is required from you as an athlete, so, I was definitely able to [connect with that]. But yeah, the maternal side of me also is always there because I am a mom and and I am of the age where I could be the actual mother of these young players.

Also, I come from a very athletic family. I have five brothers and they all played competitive sports. Competition and sports are just a part of my world.

Your character has played a pivotal role in taking care of the young girls she coaches, and they look up to her greatly. What are some messages of mentorship and uplifting younger women who are coming behind you that people can take away when they watch the series?

I think that it’s important for young women to find good mentors and people that they can trust. It’s crucial to do so. For J.C., at the end of the day, you see how hard she fights for her students and what lengths she’s willing to go to protect her players. There are people out there who will properly look after our children. Whether in college or in life, always try to surround yourself with a very strong support system.