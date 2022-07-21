Akon Presents the First Jollof, Music, and Food Festival in Atlanta

International superstar and philanthropist Akon is partnering with Color of Change to launch the first annual Jollof, Music & Food Festival in Atlanta. The festival will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Piedmont Park.

According to a press release, “the festival will feature Afrobeat and Caribbean DJs, a Jollof contest judged by Akon and other influential chefs and cultural tastemakers, live music performances, food, art, dance, and more.”

Rotimi, Afro B, Nektunez, Nana Hofi, Focalisti, Salma Slims, and more are scheduled to perform. Also, E Cool, DJ Kash, DJ Fly, DJ Vque, DJ Mix Masta Chu, DJ Chicca, DJ Smashkash, DJ Sam Q, DJ Nani, DJ Shine the Best, DJ Mix Masta Zulu, ad DJ Dancer Vybz will play live sets on the stage.

Akon along with other influential chefs will judge the Jollof contest.

“We wanted to highlight the power of the West African culture through the Atlanta Jollof and Music Festival,” Akon said in a statement. “Now more than ever, our food and music has reached the mainstream, and our influence can be felt globally. My partners and I wanted to bring a piece of this to Atlanta.”

Jacob York, co-founder of Atlanta Jollof Music and Food Festival added, “I am happy to join my partners in bringing diverse culinary cuisines from the continent of Africa to Atlanta as well as highlighting Afro Beats, a genre of music that is dominating the charts.”

Color of Change will produce a Black Men’s 3×3 basketball tournament engaging where teams will compete to win a selection of key prizes and Akon will also host an Afrobeat bootcamp “which will give up and coming artists an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of a captive audience.”

A portion of all proceeds will benefit Akon Lighting Africa, which Akon started in 2014, to provide electricity by solar energy in Africa.