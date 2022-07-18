|Alyson Felix Officially Retires as the Most Decorated U.S. Track and Field Athlete of All Time|Kevin Curry of FitMenCook Collaborate on Tasty, Time-Saving Meal Kits With Home Chef|NBA Baller James Harden is the Latest Celeb to Add Wine Owner to His Resume|What to Pack for a European Adventure|Soprano Angel Blue Withdraws From Italian Opera Over Theater’s Use of Blackface|Jak Knight, Star of Bust Down, Passes Away at 28|Meet Melanated Campout, a Collective Committed to Creating Inclusive Outdoor Spaces|Man Who Assaulted Olympian Kim Glass Charged, Researchers to Accept DNA From Possible Tulsa Race Massacre Descendants, And More|Rapper Tierra Whack and Piercing Pagoda Just Launched a Capsule Jewelry Collection|Teva’s Coco and Breezy Accessories Collab Is a Study in Cool Sunny Vibes

Alyson Felix Officially Retires as the Most Decorated U.S. Track and Field Athlete of All Time

Image: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images.
At 36 years old, sprinter Alyson Felix cemented her legacy as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete of all time in her final race, reports ESPN.

With a third-place finish at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Felix earned her 19th medal at the World Championships, expanding on her own record. With an additional 11 Olympics medals, she’ll retire with a total of 30 medals in her illustrious career. After winning the prize, she hung it around her 3-year-old daughter’s neck.

In an interview, Felix expressed her gratitude for her incredible career.

“It’s a similar emotion,” she said. “The last couple of years, I’ve stepped outside of just the clock and the medals, and I never would have imagined that would have been a place where I would come to.”

Off the track, Felix is an outspoken advocate for women and moms both in and out of sports after Nike cut her salary during her pregnancy. Eight weeks short of her due date, she had an emergency C-section as she and her daughter, Cammy, fought for their lives. After that close call, her recent success on the track is just an extra blessing.

“There’s not one single story that can explain the impact that she had on the sport,” said Elijah Godwin, who ran the first leg and was the last teammate to hand the baton to Felix. “Over the span of the years she did it, she became an icon, and for us to come out and compete with her, it’s a blessing to have that opportunity.”

In her last race, Felix medaled in her home country with her daughter in the stands which made the moment even more special.

“Obviously, I’m not in the prime of my career, but to be able to finish here tonight, with Cammy in the stands, and to share that moment with her, it means a lot,” Felix said.

