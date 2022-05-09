|Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis|Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support|Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University|An Anonymous Donor Paid Off $300K in Student Loan Debt for Wiley College’s Class of 2022|Telfar’s Sold-Out Duffle Bag Will Be Restocked This Friday—Get It While You Can|Ncuti Gatwa to Become the First Black Lead in ‘Doctor Who’|A Fan Reportedly Assaulted Chris Paul’s Family During Sunday’s Playoff Game|Johnnie A. Jones Sr., a Prominent Civil Rights Attorney and World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 102|Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day|This Black-Owned Brand’s All-Natural Pancake Mix Makes for Guilt-Free Brunching

Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University

Angela-bassett-5922
Image: Bruce Glikas/WireImage.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

On Friday, the legendary actress Angela Bassett received an honorary doctorate from Old Dominion University in Virginia, People reports.

Bassett shared her excitement about the honor on her Instagram.

“Hey Everybody you good?” her post read. “I’m so happy and humbled to receive an honorary doctorate from @olddominionu today! Education is truly the KEY!” #stillmakingmymommaproud

In her speech to the 2022 graduating class, Bassett spoke about how being a part of Black Panther taught her about the power of royalty.

“Throughout your time at ODU, many of you have proudly looked at the monarch—a royal crown on a lion’s head—as a salute to your school’s rich history, strength, pride, fearlessness, royalty,” she said.

“And thanks to a little film called Black Panther, I think I know a little bit about royalty … well, fictional royalty at least,” she said while the crowd laughed.

In addition to her most recent honorary doctorate, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Morehouse College for her leadership as a Black artist in the entertainment industry.

Also, she received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Yale University, in 2018; and in 2020, she received the Yale Undergraduate Lifetime Achievement Award (YULAA) making her the first Black person to receive the prestigious honor.

Angela Bassett graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies in 1980; she graduated from Yale’s School of Drama in 1983 with a Master of Fine Arts.

Currently, Bassett is starring in the hit Fox drama 9-1-1.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.