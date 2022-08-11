|Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu|Angela Yee is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ After 12 Years|7 Last-Minute Drugstore Grooming Products To Grab Before Your Flight Takes Off|These Black-Owned Interior Design Firms Are Changing Up The Industry|Socialite Kathy Hilton Mistakes Lizzo for ‘Precious’ on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’|7 Polo Shirts To Flex This Season|August Editor’s Letter: Queen Sugar and a Legacy of Black Love|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selected in Vanessa Bryant’s Case Against LA County, Sesame Place Announces New Diversity Initiatives Following Lawsuit, And More|Rising Star Chanté Adams Dishes on Her New Series ‘A League of Their Own,’ and Not Wanting To Do ‘Trauma Porn’|Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Angela Yee is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ After 12 Years

angela-yee-112421
Image: Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT.
After 12 years, the original crew of The Breakfast Club is disbanding.

Tuesday evening, media personality Angela Yee posted a semi-cryptic tweet that alluded to the end of the radio show. The following morning while on the air, she took time to announce that she would be stepping away from the show to start her own solo show.

“This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast ‘‘Lip Service’ and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation,” said Yee.

Under the iHeart Media umbrella, The Breakfast Club is one of the most popular radio shows out of New York City. Alongside Yee, Charlamage Tha God and DJ Envy have hosted the show together and discussed a wide range of topics. Although the trio have tackled celebrity news and modern relationship topics, they have also held space for some of the most talked about interviews across the culture from artists to actors to politicians.

Yee will continue her podcast while also taking on a new nationally syndicated program. She also shared that she will stay on The Breakfast Club for another month to help the team find a new co-host to fill her spot.

