Angela Yee Wants to Get You Financially Straight With Her YouTube Series ‘The Come Up’

Multi-media personality and entrepreneur Angela Yee is launching a new financial education series on YouTube called The Come Up with Angela Yee.

In partnership with the investing app Acorns, the series aims to normalize money conversations and open access to financial knowledge. In its debut season, Yee sits down for exclusive interviews with some of our favorite entertainers, including Remy Ma and Nick Cannon, to talk about their journey to financial success.

The Breakfast Club co-host partnered with the financial company to develop the series because she believes that financial education and investing is the best path for Black people to accumulate wealth and be able to pass it down to the next generation.

“What I love about Acorns is that it’s mostly first-time investors,” Yee told EBONY. “60% of Acorn’s subscribers are first-time investors. Personally, I learned about investing because a lot of us have fear about putting our money into any type of investment account. Even my parents taught me to put the money in the bank and save it, because you never know what can happen. It became a whole journey for me to actually learn about why it’s so important for me to close the wealth gap by investing.”

When it comes to financial literacy and entrepreneurship, Yee says that it’s essential for Black people and especially Black women to empower themselves with the knowledge to grow their wealth.

“With women leading households—when it comes to finances—the more confident that we can be, the better. That’s how we pass that knowledge and wealth down from generation to generation,” she continued. “As a Black woman, it was something that I’ve been so intentional about because I used to think that with my student loans and credit card debt, I felt like I didn’t have money to invest. But as I learned, I can’t afford not to invest.”

Yee’s hope for her financial series is that it will inspire viewers to have honest conversations about money and to discover the best paths to create financial freedom.

“The message I want people to take away from the series is not to be ashamed about their money situation,” explained Yee. “I want to create conversations and share experiences of people so we can let go of some of the emotions that stop us from being honest about our finances. I think that will be really helpful.”

You can catch “The Come Up with Angela Yee” on YouTube.