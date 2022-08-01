Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara to Attend Spelman College This Fall

Over the weekend, actress Angelina Jolie was in a celebratory mood while sharing that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has decided to attend the prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta. In a post on Instagram, Jolie shared an image of her daughter Zahara, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, with the following caption:

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Zahara will be joining the ranks of notable Spelman alum which includes Keisha Knight Pulliam, Stacey Abrams, Alice Walker and many more. Many across social media shared their well wishes for Zahara as she becomes a college freshman, especially those who are apart of the Spelman sisterhood.

Making the moment even more special, Morehouse College, part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium which includes Spelman College, shared a video of students teaching Jolie how to do the electric slide during festivities catering to the incoming Freshman class.

While it was not shared what ultimately led her to make the decision to attend an HBCU, especially Spelman, Zahara appears to be right at home and in good spirits.