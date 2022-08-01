|Ben Crump Faces Complaints From Law Enforcement Union, Beyoncé to Remove Offensive Lyric From New Song, and More|Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara to Attend Spelman College This Fall|This Black Woman-Led App Is Altering How We Navigate Traditional Workplace Models|TikTok Influencer Exposes Airbnb for Listing Former Slave Quarters as ‘Luxury Accomodation’|Clarence Thomas Will No Longer Be Teaching Law at George Washington University After Student Protests|The Ultimate Packing List for Your Next Family Beach Day|Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Rape and False Imprisonment Charges|50 Cent Inks a Multi-Year Partnership With the Sacramento Kings|Leslie Jones to Launch New Podcast Titled ‘The Fckry’|Disabled Nigerian Street Vendor Beaten to Death in Italy as Onlookers Did Nothing

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara to Attend Spelman College This Fall

Sahara-jolie-pitt-8122
Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.
Over the weekend, actress Angelina Jolie was in a celebratory mood while sharing that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has decided to attend the prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta. In a post on Instagram, Jolie shared an image of her daughter Zahara, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, with the following caption:

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.” 

Zahara will be joining the ranks of notable Spelman alum which includes Keisha Knight Pulliam, Stacey Abrams, Alice Walker and many more. Many across social media shared their well wishes for Zahara as she becomes a college freshman, especially those who are apart of the Spelman sisterhood.

Making the moment even more special, Morehouse College, part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium which includes Spelman College, shared a video of students teaching Jolie how to do the electric slide during festivities catering to the incoming Freshman class.

While it was not shared what ultimately led her to make the decision to attend an HBCU, especially Spelman, Zahara appears to be right at home and in good spirits.

