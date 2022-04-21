A$AP Rocky Released After LAX Arrest for November Shooting

A$AP Rocky, who was arrested Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in November, has been released on bond, NBC News reports.

Rocky was arriving on a private plane from Barbados after vacationing with his girlfriend Rihanna.

According to numerous law enforcement sources close to the situation, Rihanna was with Rocky when he was arrested.

According to the LAPD, on Nov. 6, 2021, a shooting took place near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue and Rocky was a suspect.

The alleged victim of the shooting informed the authorities that Rocky, along with two others, confronted him on the street with a handgun. Also, according to police reports, the victim reportedly claimed that Rocky shot at him three to four times with one of the bullets grazing his left hand.

In a statement released on Twitter, the LAPD stated: “Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested [Rakim] Mayers [better known as A$AP Rocky] for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

Rocky’s court date is set for later this summer, Aug. 17, 2022.