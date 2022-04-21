|Buy This: The 8 Best Sustainable Shoe Brands for Men and Women|Author Brendan Slocumb Talks His New Novel ‘Violin Conspiracy’ and Classical Music’s Dearth of Black Players|Tommy Hilfiger Launches Podcast to Highlight Black Culture and Fashion|Nas and Wu-Tang Clan Team Up for ‘New York State of Mind’ Tour|Oprah Winfrey Announces Viola Davis’ Memoir ‘Finding Me: A Memoir’ as a Top Pick for Her Book Club|Jermaine Dupri Introduces a Line of Guilt-Free, Tasty Vegan Ice Cream|Get It While It’s Hot: Pyer Moss Just Got Into the Women’s Handbag and Shoe Game|A$AP Rocky Released After LAX Arrest for November Shooting|EBONY Rundown: Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Florida Pass Abortion Bans, Political Donor Ed Buck Sentenced in Deaths of Two Black Men, and More|Season Five of ‘Red Table Talk’ Premieres With Special Guest Janelle Monáe

A$AP Rocky Released After LAX Arrest for November Shooting

A$AP-Rocky-42122
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.
A$AP Rocky, who was arrested Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in November, has been released on bond, NBC News reports.

Rocky was arriving on a private plane from Barbados after vacationing with his girlfriend Rihanna. 

According to numerous law enforcement sources close to the situation, Rihanna was with Rocky when he was arrested.

According to the LAPD, on Nov. 6, 2021, a shooting took place near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue and Rocky was a suspect.

The alleged victim of the shooting informed the authorities that Rocky, along with two others, confronted him on the street with a handgun. Also, according to police reports, the victim reportedly claimed that Rocky shot at him three to four times with one of the bullets grazing his left hand.  

In a statement released on Twitter, the LAPD stated: “Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested [Rakim] Mayers [better known as A$AP Rocky] for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

Rocky’s court date is set for later this summer, Aug. 17, 2022.

