August Editor’s Letter: Queen Sugar and a Legacy of Black Love

Watch this exclusive video as we go inside the July digital cover experience with EBONY Editor-in-Chief and Senior Vice President of Programming Marielle Bobo. Photo by Keith Major, Videography by Trent Watts, Video Editing by Mega Media, Makeup by Patricia Ambrose, Hair by Amoy Pitters.

This month, we’re celebrating the final season of the trailblazing OWN series, Queen Sugar with actors Kofi Siriboe and Bianca Lawson. For six seasons, the show has celebrated the beauty of Black love, in its many iterations and complexities. Via their characters Ralph Angel and Darla, Siriboe and Lawson have brought one of the most moving love stories to television.

The EBONY team headed to New Orleans to photograph the duo amid the steaming heat and weeping willows of the bayou, where we celebrated the soul, resilience and passion of their love story. While it’s so hard to say goodbye, we celebrate Queen Sugar’s game-changing contributions to culture. Check out our cover story and a bevy of exclusive content including behind-the-scenes videos, interviews with co-stars, a talk with the show’s creator Ava DuVernay, and a throwback look at the cast’s 2016 EBONY cover.

Visit our August digital cover experience to learn more.

Queen Sugar stars Kofi Sirboe and Bianca Lawson.
Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

