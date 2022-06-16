|10 LGBTQ+ Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Follow Right Now|Top NBA Prospects Get Financial Help from BlackRock and Expert Lauren Simmons|Calm Meditation App Launches “Coming Out” Series Centered Around Pride and Self-Acceptance|Georgia’s GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Is Accused of Hypocrisy for Criticizing Black Fathers|Author James Patterson Apologizes for Stating That White Male Writers Are Victims of ‘Racism’|Lizzo Changes Lyrics In New Song ‘Grrrls’ Following Social Media Backlash|Turn It Up: 12 Tunes That Belong on Your Pride Month Playlist|Shades of H.E.R: 10 Stylish Sunglasses to Channel Your Inner Rockstar|TV One’s Mission to Represent Authentic Black Storytelling Clicks With Audiences|Judge Mathis Talks Family, Fatherhood, and His New Docu-Series ‘Mathis Family Matters’

Author James Patterson Apologizes for Stating That White Male Writers Are Victims of ‘Racism’

James-patterson
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

After saying that white male writers are a subject to a “form of racism,” author James Patterson has offered an apology for his remarks, Deadline reports.

In an interview with The Sunday Times to promote his newest book James Patterson: The Stories of My Life. Patterson, who is worth an estimated $800 million, complained about the struggle white men endure in pursuit of writing jobs in film, theater, TV, and publishing industries. He described it as “just another form of racism.

“What’s that all about?” Patterson asked. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Facing an immediate backlash on social media, Patterson took to Twitter to apologize for his remarks.

“I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism,” Patterson said. “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

According to  UCLA’s 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report, writing credits by people of color in last year’s top 200 films had more than quadrupled since 2011, jumping from 7.6 to 32.3%.

A 2020 New York Times study found that in a sample of 7,124 books published between 1950 and 2018, 95% were written by white authors and in the year 2018, the number was 89%.

To reach equal status with their white counterparts, people of color would have “to increase their 2021 share by about 10 percentage points to reach proportionate representation in this employment arena (42.7%),” the report reads.

Over the course of his writing career, Patterson has published more than 200 books and several of his novels have been adapted for the big screen such as the 1997 film Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider, both starring Morgan Freeman as Alex Cross.

In the third installment of the film series, Tyler Perry played the character in the 2012 film Alex Cross.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.