Ava DuVernay’s Array Ends Deal With Spotify

ava-duvernay
Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage.

Array, Ava DuVernay’s film distribution company, has parted ways with Spotify after signing a multi-year first-look deal last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesperson from the company confirmed the ending of the partnership.

According to the terms of the deal, DuVernay was slated to develop and produce exclusive original audio programming through Array, in conjunction with Spotify’s Gimlet studio. The scripted and unscripted narrative podcasts were aimed to “amplify a variety of voices and perspectives,” according to Spotify.

“Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to extend Array’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” DuVernay said in a statement at the time. “The opportunity to work with Lydia Polgreen and her passionate team drew us to Spotify as a home for our audio narratives and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new creative journey.”

DuVernay’s exit from the streaming giant is the latest example of the backlash that’ occurring on Spotify for allowing comedian Joe Rogan to spread various conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and for his use ofthe “N-word.” Artists such as India Arie, Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell have all removed their music from the streaming service.

As EBONY previously reported, although Spotify denounced Rogan’s comments, the streaming company has no plans on ending its deal with the comedian. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said he found the remarks “incredibly hurtful” and antithetical to company values; however, he did not believe “silencing” the comedian was the way to move forward.

“I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” Ek said. “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

