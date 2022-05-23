|Biden Administration Reportedly Discussing Prisoner Swap for Brittney Griner|Ava DuVernay to Develop Starz Romantic Drama Starring Lauren Ridloff|Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Untitled, 1982’ Sells for $85 Million|Bill Cosby to Stand Trial for Allegedly Groping a Woman When She Was a Teenager|Candace Parker Becomes Oldest Player in WNBA History to Record a Triple-Double|Freedom at The Mat Prioritizes the Mental Health of Black Women Through Mindful Yoga Classes|Watch Now: EBONY’s Teen Legislative Summit Highlights Young Voices Who Are Doing the Work|Check Out Louis Vuitton’s New Air Force 1s Designed by Virgil Abloh at Its Brooklyn Exhibition and Cop Yourself a Pair in Early June|The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style|Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates

Ava DuVernay to Develop Starz Romantic Drama Starring Lauren Ridloff

Lauren-ridloff-52322
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for STARZ.
Starz has announced that critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay is currently developing a new romantic drama, Deadline reports. The network has given the untitled project a three-season script-to-series commitment.

The Selma director will also executive produce along with stars Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson.

DuVernay confirmed the upcoming series in a statement.

“On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at Array Filmworks, I’m thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh, and Kat,” said DuVernay. “Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we’re revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved.”

According to the synopsis of the untitled series, the half-hour drama will chronicle what it takes for two polar opposites—a Black ambitious, deaf female and a white restless male—to fall and stay in a radical, rebellious love. “Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference.”

“There is nothing like this series on TV and we are thrilled to be in development with Ava, a trailblazer and unparalleled champion of diversity,” said Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming. “Lauren is a true inspiration and together with Joshua, a brilliant veteran actor, they will bring their incredible talents to this project – both in front of and behind the camera. This series exemplifies our #TakeTheLead mission, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

