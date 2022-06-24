Babyface Discusses His Illustrious Career and His New Single ‘Keep On Fallin’ Featuring Ella Mai

If you’re a true fan of R&B music, then it’s unlikely that you haven’t heard a song sung or produced by Kenneth Edmonds, aka Babyface. Babyface has written and curated the soundtracks to many heartbreaks, weddings and actual movies for almost five decades.

EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez sat down with the music veteran in his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana during the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s 95th anniversary. The two spoke about his career, his latest single ‘Keep On Fallin’ and collaborating with fellow R&B artist Ella Mai.

“I’ve been blessed enough and lucky enough to work with so many different artists. I always pinch myself and say ‘How did I get here?'” he says of his illustrious career.

Watch the full interview with Babyface below: