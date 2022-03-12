|Traci Braxton, Sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, Passes Away at 50|2022 Marks the Bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s Birth|Ben Crump is Developing a Legal Series Based on His Life|Woman to Woman: Beauty From Within|How a Former Miss USA Became One of the Few Female, Black Winemakers in the Country|Samuel L. Jackson Gets a New Lease on Life in ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’|DMX’s Son Exodus Has Stage Three Kidney Disease|Tiger Woods Inducted Into the World Golf Hall of Fame|The Block Is Hot: Paris Fashion Week Edition|Woman of The Day: From Prison to Personal Trainer, Syretta Wright Transformed Her Life Through Fitness

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is currently developing a legal series titled Stokes, based on his life, Deadline reports.

According to the report, the docuseries follows Crump and his associates “as they travel the country fighting to change the problems within the justice system.”

Crump is teaming with House of Lies creator Matthew Carnahan and Nadia Hallgren, who directed Michelle Obama’s Becoming documentary,

“Working with Ben Crump is a stark rebuttal of the old saying about never meeting your heroes,” Carnahan said in a statement. “Three years in, through a documentary and this wonderful scripted series, Stokes, Ben is more my hero than ever, and his work has undoubtedly changed the culture.” 

Hallgren added, “Ben Crump is one of the most nuanced, complex, and interesting characters I’ve ever met. The last two years I’ve spent documenting Ben during this historical time, gave me a front-row seat to his singular perspective. Ben brings together the history of America with the present moment in unimaginable ways and I’m thrilled to be working with Matthew Carnahan to share this story through a scripted narrative format.”

Crump is the founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law. In his practice, he’s represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

