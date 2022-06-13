The Best Moments From the 2022 Tony Awards

There’s a distinctly indescribable feeling one gets when watching a live show, whether it’s for the first time or the hundredth. The lights, the costumes, the choreography, the storytelling—there is nothing like it, especially on Broadway. For those unable to witness the greatness of the stage, the Tony Awards shines a light on the best and the brightest of the theatre world.

After experiencing a multitude of challenges to keep the theatrical scene afloat during the pandemic, Broadway’s dynamic productions were able to take center stage once again and prove that the show truly does go on.

Here a few of the best moments from this year’s 75th Tony Awards:

Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner

The Respect actress, songstress and EBONY’s September 2021 cover star earned bonafide EGOT status for her work producing A Strange Loop. This title makes her the 17th person to have such an honor.

Michael R. Jackson and Jennifer Hudson are seen posing and celebrating their win at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images.

A Strange Loop took home several wins

With 11 nominations, the cast and crew of A Strange Loop—written by playwright Michael R. Jackson—received their just due for their work on the widely acclaimed production. The play won in significant categories, specifically Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical. The cast of the play also delivered an exciting performance during the televised ceremony.

Ariana DeBose led the evening with grace and class

Celebrating the awards ceremony 75 years of Broadway, the Debose opened the show with a number that represented the culmination. Following the performance, she spoke to keeping the arts alive on the “Great White Way” during the pandemic and the steps toward equity that the community has taken during that time.

Joaquina Kalukango’s set the Tonys ablaze

With a powerful rendition of “Let It Burn,” actress Joaquina Kalukango won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in Paradise Square. After winning her award, Kalukango was met with praise and joy from her contemporaries Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks.

Phylicia Rashad won best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

The veteran actress was the recipient of a Tony Award for her work in Skeleton Crew, a play about a working class family’s struggles in 2008 Detroit.

Myles Frost won a Tony for his role as Michael Jackson

After being discovered from a video performing as Michael Jackson, Myles Frost won his first Tony award for his role in MJ the Musical.

MJ the Musical, a play about the life and music of the late icon based off a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, won many awards during the evening such as Best Choreography and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.