Best Moments From Weekend One of Coachella 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Coachella made its return to the California desert this past weekend. Some of the artists who graced the stage of the much-hyped music festival included Megan the Stallion, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Isaiah Rashad, Ari Lennox, Baby Keem, Big Sean, Black Coffee, City Girls, Cordae, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Amber Mark, Arlo Parks, Freddie Gibbs, Giveon, J.I.D., Steve Lacy and Stromae.

In case you were unable to witness the fest this weekend in person, here’s a rundown of the dopest moments.

Megan Thee Stallion Previewed Unreleased Bars

Leave it to Thee Stallion to always leave us wanting more. During her performance, she decided to bless the hot girls and hot boys with a diss track heavy with bravado and charisma. The song, Meg stated, is “very motherf**king personal” and further dedicated it to “to whom it may the f**k concern.” With everything she’s experienced over the past year, including her validity being questioned in regard to being shot and trolls consistently coming for her appearance, who can blame her for wanting to put it all in a song? Regardless, we love when a Black women steps into her bag and reminds the people about who she is and who she is not.

Doja Cat Let Us Know That She Is Not One To Be Played With

If you were following the bandwagon of folks saying that Doja is not a true rapper, then her performance at Coachella last weekend should have proved you wrong. After stating that she was going to quit the music biz a few weeks before winning her first Grammy, the “Kiss Me More” lyricist debuted a few new songs while performing fan favorites. She also stunned the crowd with unique outfits, groovy arrangements and brought out rappers Tyga and Rico Nasty to perform their respective collaborations.

The Weeknd Was A Worthy Yeezy Replacement

After Kanye West pulled out from headlining the festival due to reasons unknown, The Weeknd closed out the festival on Sunday. Performing a myriad of his greatest hits, the Canadian performer showed the versatility of his range in material that he’s released over the past decade. His newest album Dawn FM was released earlier this year and constituted the greater majority of songs he sang during the set.

Isaiah Rashad’s Subliminal Message To His Haters

Last month, TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad was the topic of social media conversation after he was allegedly seen in a sex tape with another man. In a montage at the start of his set, “The House Is Burning” artist addressed his apparent outing and hot takes about the nature of the video and unwarranted opinions about his sexuality. Although his sexuality is no one’s business, we commend him for tackling this uncomfortable situation with class and style.