Best Moments From Weekend Two of Coachella 2022

The first weekend, artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat blessed the stage with their own unique flare. The second and final weekend of Coachella, as was expected, went off with an equally high energy bang. With surprise and exciting performances from some of music’s most prominent stars, music lovers were in heaven.

In case you were unable to witness the fest this last weekend in person, here’s a rundown of the dopest moments.

Cousins Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Unite

2022 Grammy Award winning rapper Baby Keem hit the Coachella stage for the first time this past weekend. Making his set even more special was Kendrick Lamar joining him for a performance for their award winning song “Family Ties.”

Lizzo Made An Appearance in Her Most Lizzo-esque Fashion

Joining pop sensation Harry Styles on stage, Lizzo serenaded the festival-goers with a rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” They two also sang Styles’s former band One Direction’s hot song “What Makes You Beautiful.” Lizzo has publicly expressed her admiration for Styles which made this performance all the more satisfactory.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reminded Us About How Cute Their Love Is Onstage

Whether making a fire track or making us swoon in posts on social media, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are #goals. The Twenty88 duo hit the stage during Big Sean’s set to perform some of their most popular songs. Their undeniable chemistry was exuded during the performance and got the crowd hype.

Sampa The Great Brought Her International Allure To The Coachella Stage

Singer-songwriter Sampa The Great set the Gobi stage at Coachella ablaze with her performance. The Australia-based artist became the first Zambian artist to ever perform at the festival and let it be known that she understood the assignment. Sampa The Great performed dope renditions of her songs early in the afternoon on Sunday.