Best Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

After being postponed for a couple of months, the 64th annual Grammy Awards have finally aired. This year, the award show took place in Las Vegas in MGM Grand Garden Arena for the first time ever. With phenomenal presenters and stellar performances, music lovers were reminded why this award show is one of entertainment’s biggest nights.

Here are some of the most captivating moments from the evening:

Trevor Noah’s charming hosting skills

For the second year in a row, the late night talk show hist led the evening’s events seamlessly. He kept the audience engaged through tasteful remarks and energy. He definitely understood the assignment and successfully “kept people’s names out of his mouth.”

Silk Sonic opening the show

The dynamic duo kicked off the 64th annual Grammys with an electrifying performance of their hit song, “777.” Between Anderson.Paak’s wig, Bruno Mar’s James Brown-esque growls and the stunning set design, at-home viewers were definitely transported to Los Vegas, where the show took place this year. They later re-shimmied to the stage as they won the award for Song of the Year. Check out that acceptance speech below:

Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. performing in the tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim

These vocal virtuosos singing in unison was a collaboration we never knew we needed. In conjunction with Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt, it was a sonic dream and perfect tribute to Sondheim’s genius.

Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images/Recording Academy

Nas reminded us of his timelessness

There’s nothing like the finesse suaveness of Nas, especially when he is on stage. The October 2021 EBONY cover star performed a medley of his most notable hits from “I Can” to “One Mic.”

Ladies and gentleman: H.E.R. (and Lenny Kravitz)

After being announced by her tour manager in a touching introduction, H.E.R. gave her signature vocals, masterfully played glitter covered drums and dazzled with her impeccable energy. After singing her own songs, she was joined by iconic rockstar Lenny Kravitz as the two matched each others energy in performance and guitar playing for Kravitz’s song “Are You Gonna Go My Way”

H.E.R., Travis Barker, and Lenny Kravitz perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

Jon Batiste’s piano playing is untouchable

Not only did Jon Batiste lead the Grammy nominations this year, he delivered a phenomenal rendition of his song “Freedom”. The extremely talented musician brought the house down with this performance. Did you all catch his moves?

Jon Batiste performs onstage during the GRAMMY Awards. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Recording Academy

John Legend performing a tribute to the Ukrainian people

Following a message from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, Legend performed a moving song with Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk in support of the people of Ukraine.

From left to right: Mika Newton, John Legend, and Siuzanna Iglidan perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Doja Cat’s emotional acceptance remarks

Just making it in time to accept her award after running to the stage from the bathroom, the “Kiss Me More” artist admitted that she “downplays a lot of sh*t” but winning this award was a “big deal” in between sobs. She was supported by SZA, in crutches, who joined her on the song.

SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Kiss Me More’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Image: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

Baby Keem winning his first Grammy

For a song her performed with his cousin Kendrick Lamar, the 21 year old artist graciously accepted the award for Best Rap Performance for his song ‘Family Ties.”

Lil Nas X shook the stage up once again

Lil Nas X never disappoints and this medley was no different. He continued to level up with each award show with his unapologetic energy. Throughout the performance, he included soundbites and clips from people intimidated by his queerness but once again, he reminded us that he is here to stay. He was later joined in the performance by rapper Jack Harlow.

Jazmine Sullivan’s shout out to “all Black women”

Our Philly Queen has been reaping the fruits of her many years of labor FINALLY. After being tied for Best R&B Performance earlier this evening, she rightfully won the award for best R&B Album for her widely acclaimed album Heaux Tales.