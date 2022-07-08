|Sag Harbor’s Historic Black Beachfront Community Highlighted On “Home” Docu-series|For the Fuller-Figured Ladies: 7 Bras Types That Work With Your Cute Outfits and Handle All Your Support Needs|Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights|Jenifer Lewis to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame|A Modern Guide to Dating and Finding Love From the ‘Love Match Atlanta’ Celebrity Matchmakers|Las Vegas Raiders Name Sandra Douglass Morgan as the NFL’s First Black Female President|Dave Chappelle Address Backlash to Trans Jokes in New Netflix Special|Beyoncé Allegedly Executing #MeToo Checks on ‘Renaissance’ Collaborators|Simone Biles Becomes Youngest to Receive Medal of Freedom, Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sentenced, and More|Shop These Lightweight Bedding Sets To Keep Cool On Sweltering Summer Nights

Beyoncé Allegedly Executing #MeToo Checks on ‘Renaissance’ Collaborators

beyonce_coachella
Beyonce. Image: Kevin Winter for Getty Images
Beyoncé is back to her trendsetting ways. With the upcoming release of her seventh studio album and her latest single “Break My Soul,” she is continuing to prove why she is an innovator in a field of her own.

With the announcement of her new album on her social media platforms, Bey shared her inspiration for creating the body of work and what it meant for her.

“… It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

Continuing to blaze a path, it’s reported that Queen Bey has put all of the artistic collaborators on her new album, Renaissance, through a #MeToo check. Although many believe that it’s possible to separate the art from the artist, Beyoncé is not taking any chances when it comes to working with individuals accused of sexual assault.

With sexual assault in the music industry still being a taboo and highly controversial subject, the tone surrounding the severity of this issue is not also taken seriously as many artists continue to work with known abusers.

With the album scheduled to be released on July 29th , it has also been alleged that she rejected two potential collaborators from working with her. The decision apparently came to be after Beyoncé was devastated over news that her former collaborator, music producer Noel Fisher, was charged with rape in 2020. Fisher co-wrote the Grammy award-winning song “Drunk in Love.”

Beyoncé has not come out to officially confirm this process.

