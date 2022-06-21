Beyoncé Steps Into Her House Music Bag With New Track ‘Break My Soul’

Queen Bey made the world stop again and this time she’s encouraging us to get outside and free ourselves.

Last night, Beyoncé dropped the track “Break My Soul” from her forthcoming studio album titled Renaissance. The house/dance-inspired track embodies true summer vibes that folks have been waiting for after being stuck more or less two years indoors. With her signature vocals, a bumping bass line and lyrics a majority of us can relate to about working 9-5 and falling in love, the song highlights the ephemerality of life and consistently choosing to take each moment by storm, living as stress-free as possible.

“I’m lookin’ for motivation

I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah

And I’m on that new vibration

I’m buildin’ my own foundation” Beyoncé, BREAK MY SOUL

The OG when it comes to surprise drops, Beyoncé began fueling rumors about new music with the removal of her social media profile pictures and adding “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.” to her bio. She also updated her website where fans can now purchase various options of mystery boxes with BeyHive-certified merchandise to prepare for what’s to come from the living icon.

In the past 12 hours since her “Break My Soul” release, fans have been feeling the song’s messages of liberation, resilience, pride and love for others and one’s self.

Kinda love the fact Beyonce ensured she provided an official soundtrack for The Great Resignation. #BreakMySoul is a great way to introduce us to the vibes of Renaissance.



The disco girlies are really being fed by pop babes atm pic.twitter.com/SQlwnVSSCO — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé said quit your job and fall in love. I’m gonna tell this boy I love him because Beyoncé told me so #BREAKMYSOUL pic.twitter.com/T2sKTkPi0K — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 21, 2022

RELEASE YOUR ANGER

RELEASE YOUR MIND

RELEASE YOUR JOB

RELEASE THE TIME

RELEASE YOUR TRADE

RELEASE THE STRESS

RELEASE THE LOVE

FORGET THE REST#BreakMySoul #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/GPSc8LbBRf — Beyoncé World México 🍋| Fan Account (@BeyonceWorldMX) June 21, 2022

Renaissance will be Beyoncé’s first solo studio album in 6 years.

If you are a little late to the party, no worries. Check out the new track’s official lyric video below: