Beyoncé Steps Into Her House Music Bag With New Track ‘Break My Soul’

Image: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images
Queen Bey made the world stop again and this time she’s encouraging us to get outside and free ourselves.

Last night, Beyoncé dropped the track “Break My Soul” from her forthcoming studio album titled Renaissance. The house/dance-inspired track embodies true summer vibes that folks have been waiting for after being stuck more or less two years indoors. With her signature vocals, a bumping bass line and lyrics a majority of us can relate to about working 9-5 and falling in love, the song highlights the ephemerality of life and consistently choosing to take each moment by storm, living as stress-free as possible.

“I’m lookin’ for motivation
I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah
And I’m on that new vibration
I’m buildin’ my own foundation”

Beyoncé, BREAK MY SOUL

The OG when it comes to surprise drops, Beyoncé began fueling rumors about new music with the removal of her social media profile pictures and adding “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.” to her bio. She also updated her website where fans can now purchase various options of mystery boxes with BeyHive-certified merchandise to prepare for what’s to come from the living icon.

In the past 12 hours since her “Break My Soul” release, fans have been feeling the song’s messages of liberation, resilience, pride and love for others and one’s self.

Renaissance will be Beyoncé’s first solo studio album in 6 years.

If you are a little late to the party, no worries. Check out the new track’s official lyric video below:

