Bishop T.D. Jakes Discusses His New Lifetime Movies ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed’

Bishop T.D. Jakes is giving us a word on how to get our lives right with the next two Seven Deadly Sins Anthology movies for Lifetime. In a conversation with EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez, Bishop Jakes talked about Wrath and Greed, the latest film installments in the series, and speaks to the heart of issues experienced by women through his work. “Strong women played such an important role in my life—my mother, my grandmother, my wife, my daughters, my sister have shaped who I am today. These films are an attempt to give something back.”

The Seven Deadly Sins Anthology developed out of the success of two previous movies, Lust and Envy, which aired in 2021. The saga is based on the series of books by Victoria Christopher Murray. The films respectively star an all-star cast which includes Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Romeo Miller, Antonio Cupo, Monique Coleman, LisaRaye McCoy, Eric Benét and Nathan Witt.

To catch the full interview, check out the video below: