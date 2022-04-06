|West Elm and Designer Hana Getachew Collab on an Ethopian-Inspired Home Collection|Bishop T.D. Jakes Discusses His New Lifetime Movies ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed’|Allen Iverson Launches New Cannabis Line|Biden Administration Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments Through August|New York Urban League Honors Corporate Diversity With Half-Day Symposium|Shop These Gentle, Eco-Friendly Products for Your Baby|Five States Predicted to Become Majority Minority by End of Decade|New Report Highlights Impact of Zero-Emission Transportation for Communities of Color|Ty Cameron, President of EBONY Studios, Is Here to Amplify Black Voices and Stories|H.E.R. Announces 2022 ‘Back of My Mind’ Tour Dates

Bishop T.D. Jakes Discusses His New Lifetime Movies ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed’

Image: Getty Images
Bishop T.D. Jakes is giving us a word on how to get our lives right with the next two Seven Deadly Sins Anthology movies for Lifetime. In a conversation with EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez, Bishop Jakes talked about Wrath and Greed, the latest film installments in the series, and speaks to the heart of issues experienced by women through his work. “Strong women played such an important role in my life—my mother, my grandmother, my wife, my daughters, my sister have shaped who I am today. These films are an attempt to give something back.”

The Seven Deadly Sins Anthology developed out of the success of two previous movies, Lust and Envy, which aired in 2021. The saga is based on the series of books by Victoria Christopher Murray. The films respectively star an all-star cast which includes Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Romeo Miller, Antonio Cupo, Monique Coleman, LisaRaye McCoy, Eric Benét and Nathan Witt.

To catch the full interview, check out the video below:

